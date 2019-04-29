These 20 SA stocks might benefit from a solid ANC victory

Nairobi — An election outcome that sees the ANC winning 55%-60% of the vote could boost shares in banks and insurers, retailers, locally focused industrial companies, property firms and telcos, according to UBS.

A victory of that magnitude for the ANC in the May 8 poll is a result seen by many as enabling President Cyril Ramaphosa to lead “in a less constrained way”, said Aveshen Pillay, director of equity derivatives sales and structuring at UBS in Johannesburg.

Last week, UBS listed two products on the JSE that allow investors to position for a new surge of “Ramaphoria” after the election. A strong showing for the ANC may trigger a rally in SA assets on expectations of greater policy certainty, better management of state-owned companies and an improved outlook for growth, Pillay said in an e-mailed response to questions.

UBS has listed a basket of 20 stocks correlated to rand strength, including financials, retailers, industrials, property and telcos. The second of the six-month products is based on a group of 10 domestically focused, “SA Inc” stocks tipped to benefit most from lower bond yields, a stronger currency and improved growth and consumer sentiment.

While SA equities look expensive, “opportunities exist within sectors such as financials and property stocks benefiting from lower bond yields, and retailers and food producers on attractive valuations relative to history and exposed to the consumer,” Pillay said.