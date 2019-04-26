Markets

MARKET WRAP: JSE’s six-week winning run comes to an end

The JSE edged higher on Friday, but ended the week down, with banks faring best on the day after much higher-than-expected US GDP data

26 April 2019 - 15:44 Karl Gernetzky
Picture: RUSSELL ROBERTS
Picture: RUSSELL ROBERTS

The JSE edged slightly higher in a truncated session on Friday, reversing earlier losses after upbeat US data lifted sentiment.

The local bourse closed two hours early, as it is implementing a new trading and clearance system, and volumes on the day were low.

Global sentiment was subdued for most of the day as investors waited for US GDP data for the first quarter of 2019, which came in better than expected, at 3.2%, well ahead of expectations of 2%.

The rand firmed amid an uptick in sentiment, with all eyes on next week’s US Federal Reserve decision. As the JSE closed the rand was up 0.56% to R14.344/$, but was down 2% for the week, its worst performance in two months.

The JSE rose 0.15% to 58,894.2 points and the top 40 was up 0.19%. Banks added 1.08% and general retailers 0.92%. The all share lost 0.55% for the week.

Shortly after the JSE closed European markets were mixed, with the FTSE 100 down 0.11%, while the CAC 40 had added 0.21% and the DAX 30 0.17%.

Gold was up 0.38% to $1,281.73/oz and platinum 0.39% to $890.52. Brent crude was 1.56% lower at $73.12 a barrel.

There was much corporate news to give the markets direction, with Pick n Pay slumping 3.78% to R69, despite reporting turnover growth of 7.1% in the 53 weeks ending March 3.

Anglo American fell 1.54% to R373.97. The diversified miner fell 5.75% during the week, its worst performance in five months, having reported on Thursday that production in its first quarter fell 6%.

Diversified miner Glencore slumped 3.75% to R57.75, amid reports that US authorities were investigating alleged corrupt practices related to its operations in Venezuela, the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Nigeria.

Implats fell 1.55% to R63.50, having said earlier that although it refined 9% more platinum in the nine months to end-March year on year, it was facing headwinds in 2019 due to upcoming wage negotiations.

Sibanye-Stillwater gave back 0.35% to R14.25. Earlier it announced that it had upped its takeover offer for Lonmin 3.4%. Lonmin lost 1.37% to R13.70,

Naspers gained 0.78% to R3,693.

Comair rose 1.12% to R4.50. The labour court ruled on Thursday that a strike by its ground crew affiliated with the National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa) may not proceed.

Trading conditions may be subdued next week as Wednesday is a public holiday. There are a number of economic reports to give the market direction, however, but global focus is expected to remain on US corporate earnings.

On Tuesday, the SA Revenue Service will release the trade balance figures for March, while on Thursday, the Absa purchasing managers index (PMI) for April is due. The PMI, which gauges activity in the manufacturing sector, fell for a third consecutive month to 45 points in March — indicating a contraction in the sector.

The US Federal Reserve's federal open market committee will meet next week. Although it is not expected to announce a change to interest rates on Wednesday, its forward guidance and tone will be closely watched.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

Rand is flat as market eyes US economic data

The rand is on track for its worst week against the dollar since February, but markets are somewhat subdued ahead of US GDP numbers
Markets
9 hours ago

JSE edges a little lower before release of US GDP numbers

All eyes are on the health of the world's largest economy, with local banks and retailers benefiting from a slight rand recovery on Friday morning
Markets
9 hours ago

Oil set to extend long run of weekly gains in tense global market

Opec is expected to raise output and fill supply gap on decline in exports from US sanctions on Venezuela and Iran
Markets
11 hours ago

Most read

1.
Rand at six-week low to the dollar as risk ...
Markets
2.
Turkish lira roller-coaster ride sends rand to ...
Markets
3.
Rand weakens through R19/£ as May clings to power
Markets
4.
Tencent could help lift the JSE on Wednesday ...
Markets
5.
JSE pushes higher as global mood improves
Markets

Related Articles

MARKET WRAP: JSE slips in risk-off trade but gold miners shine

Markets

Market data - April 25 2019

Markets

Dire economic data boosts gold price

Markets

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.