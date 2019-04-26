Markets

Gold on track to end week higher after dollar slips

The dollar retreated from 23-month highs ahead of the release of US first-quarter GDP data on Friday

26 April 2019 - 14:09 Nallur Sethuraman
Ingots of 99.99% pure gold are placed on a cart at the Krastsvetmet nonferrous metals plant, one of the world's largest producers in the precious metals industry, in the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, Russia. File photo: REUTERS/ILYA NAYMUSHIN
Ingots of 99.99% pure gold are placed on a cart at the Krastsvetmet nonferrous metals plant, one of the world's largest producers in the precious metals industry, in the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, Russia. File photo: REUTERS/ILYA NAYMUSHIN

Bengaluru — Gold rose on Friday, pulling further away from the four-month low it hit earlier this week as the dollar and US treasury yields dipped ahead of US growth data, putting bullion on track for its first weekly gain in five.

Spot gold was up 0.4% at $1,281.67 per ounce at 9.48am GMT, after earlier hitting its highest since April 16 at $1,282.98.

The metal, which reached its lowest since late December on Tuesday at $1,265.90, is up 0.5% so far this week, and is poised for its weekly first gain since the week ended March 22.

US gold futures edged up 0.3% to $1,283.40.

The dollar retreated from 23-month highs ahead of the first-quarter GDP data due later in the day, while global shares eyed a fifth-straight weekly gain despite subdued trade.

"The moves in the forex market are favourable for the precious metals in general, with the euro firmer against the US dollar and a slightly lower dollar index," Quantitative Commodity Research analyst Peter Fertig said.

"In addition, declining longer-term bond yields in the eurozone and the US are also supporting [precious] as the opportunity cost of holding gold is declining," Fertig said.

Even strong data out of US was unlikely to change the US Federal Reserve's monetary strategy, he added.

According a Reuters poll, major central banks are done tightening policy as the global growth outlook has softened across developed and emerging economies, with scant prospects for a surge in inflation.

The view is supported by a recent slashing of its growth outlook by the Bank of Canada and a disclosure from the Bank of Japan that it will keep interest rates super-low for at least one more year.

"Despite a signiﬁcant drop in long-term real rates, gold prices have remained ﬂat year-to-date as recession fears have receded since late last year," Goldman Sachs said in a note.

Central bank gold purchases have been running strong in 2019, which could support prices, the bank said.

While gold has fallen nearly 5% from a peak in February, bullion's recovery from this week's four-month low is painting a neutral picture in technical charts.

Gold looks neutral in a $1,274-$1,284 range, and an escape could suggest a direction, said Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao.

Among other precious metals, silver was up 0.5% at $15.01 per ounce and has gained 0.5% so far this week.

Platinum rose 0.8% to $890, while palladium was down 0.2% at $1,412.41 per ounce, on track for its first weekly drop in three. 

Reuters

JSE edges a little lower before release of US GDP numbers

All eyes are on the health of the world's largest economy, with local banks and retailers benefiting from a slight rand recovery on Friday morning
Markets
9 hours ago

Rand is flat as market eyes US economic data

The rand is on track for its worst week against the dollar since February, but markets are somewhat subdued ahead of US GDP numbers
Markets
9 hours ago

Asia shares falter, dollar perky on GDP hopes

GDP data expected to show the US outperforming the rest of the developed world
Markets
10 hours ago

Oil set to extend long run of weekly gains in tense global market

Opec is expected to raise output and fill supply gap on decline in exports from US sanctions on Venezuela and Iran
Markets
11 hours ago

Most read

1.
Rand at six-week low to the dollar as risk ...
Markets
2.
Turkish lira roller-coaster ride sends rand to ...
Markets
3.
Rand weakens through R19/£ as May clings to power
Markets
4.
Tencent could help lift the JSE on Wednesday ...
Markets
5.
JSE pushes higher as global mood improves
Markets

Related Articles

Try these forgotten JSE counters

Money & Investing

Rand is flat as market eyes US economic data

Markets

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.