WATCH: Stock picks — Bidvest and AECI

Graeme Franck from PSG Wealth Sandton chose Bidvest and AECI as his stock picks of the day.

“So we do still like the SA Inc space, it’s slightly controversial, given that the elections are two weeks away, so we chose two industrial companies, AECI and Bidvest. Both of them have reasonable valuations, dividend yields of 4% or 5%, and they are reasonably well managed in this very constrained environment.”