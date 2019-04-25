Markets

JSE tracks lower global markets, as oil jumps above $75 a barrel

25 April 2019 - 10:51 Karl Gernetzky
Picture: RUSSELL ROBERTS
Picture: RUSSELL ROBERTS

The JSE weakened on Thursday morning, in line with lower Asian and European markets, with investors remaining wary of a global economic slowdown.

Disappointing eurozone data on Wednesday brought concerns about the global economy to the fore. 

US markets weakened overnight while the Shanghai composite was 2.43% lower in Asian trade on Thursday.

A rising oil price is also generating some jitters, pushing to a 2019 high on Thursday as tensions between the US and Iran escalate. Iran has threatened to close the Strait of Hormuz in retaliation for US sanctions aimed at reining in its nuclear programme.

At 10.02am the all share was down 0.5% to 58,809.8 points and the top 40 0.55%. Gold miners had added 1.46% while industrials lost 0.79%.

Brent oil had jumped 0.97% to $75.20 a barrel. Platinum was up 0.36% to $886.44/oz and gold 0.18% to $1,277.79.

Rand hedge AB InBev was down 1.32% to R1,269.95 and British American Tobacco 1.33% to R562.40.

Long 4 Life gained 3.71% to R4.75. It said earlier it expected headline earnings per share to rise by between 22% and 32% in the year to end-February.

Vodacom recovered 1.12% to R117.16, having slumped 4.29% on Wednesday. The Competition Commission had said then that it and MTN were charging far more for data in SA than in the other countries in which they operated, and recommended immediate price relief for consumers.

Naspers fell 1.5% to R3,654.86.

At 10.30am Comair was flat at R4.50, paring earlier losses. The Labour Court ruled earlier that a strike by some of its ground staff may not go ahead. Members of the National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa) had threatened to strike during the Easter weekend, but a temporary court interdict prevented this.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

Iran warns US over threat to close the Strait of Hormuz

About 20% of the world’s oil passes through the strait, which is ‘protected’ by the Iranian Revolutionary Guards
World
22 hours ago

Most read

1.
Rand at six-week low to the dollar as risk ...
Markets
2.
Turkish lira roller-coaster ride sends rand to ...
Markets
3.
Rand weakens through R19/£ as May clings to power
Markets
4.
Tencent could help lift the JSE on Wednesday ...
Markets
5.
JSE pushes higher as global mood improves
Markets

Related Articles

Rand's one-week losing streak weighs on JSE

Markets

Iran warns US over threat to close the Strait of Hormuz

World

JSE could open slightly lower on Thursday with BHP and Naspers losing ground

Markets

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.