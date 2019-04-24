Market data - April 24 2019

Market data including bonds, unit trusts and fuel prices
Join Hilary Joffe and her guests for an in-depth discussion of the stories that are driving SA’s news agenda
Bongani Mathebula says an attachment alleged to be from Kopano ke Matla endorsing the deal was sent to her from Iqbal Survé’s e-mail address
Most analysts trace the DA’s policy turn to the political ascent of Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba
The investment means easier access to markets in Asia for the German digital-finance firm
The consumer confidence index, compiled by FNB and the BER at Stellenbosch University, fell sharply to two index points in the first quarter of 2019
Asset managers have a fund for each likely objective while pension preservation and provident preservation funds have different rules
Constantino Chiwenga accuses local businesses of ‘financial terrorism’
Amakhosi's miserable season continues with just three points from their last four league games
In the era of #MeToo, forget strawberry and chocolate – beware the pineapple
Africa Investor
Bonds
Cross Rates
Fairbairn
Fixed Deposits
Forward Rates
Fuel Price
Liberty
Metals
Preference Shares
Sanlam Stratus Funds
Selected Global Stocks
Trusts
Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.