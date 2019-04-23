WATCH: Stock picks — Glencore and Ethos Gold

Greg Katzenellenbogen from Sanlam Private Wealth chose Glencore as his stock pick of the day and Graeme Körner from Körner Perspective chose Ethos Gold.

Katzenellenbogen said: “I’m going again for Glencore, they are in the resources and I do believe that from a supply-demand point of view that copper will be under pressure. The copper price is moving quite nicely and I think Glencore is the best place to take advantage of a strong rising copper. I believe at these levels there is still some significant upside to the stock.”

Körner said: “I’m going for Ethos once again; they came out with results to December a little while ago, steadily deploying the capital and now up to around 80% deployed and committed. The portfolio is building nicely, with a couple of portfolio assets not doing well, but on balance far more are doing well. They are very seasoned and you are buying a very well diversified private equity book.”