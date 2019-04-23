WATCH: Stock pick — cash

Ian Cruickshanks from the SA Institute of Race Relations chose cash as his stock pick of the day.

“It is a deliberate decision, it’s not a decision to close up and go away, it’s to say there is going to be a time, SA has got huge potential, we still have massive reserves in the commodities sector. Yes, the price in getting at them changes a lot every month, but really the potential is massive. The market for consumer goods is massive and so that is why I think it is a definite decision to accumulate cash — it’s not like we’re saying we are not going to bother with the market anymore.”