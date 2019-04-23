Market Analysis
WATCH: Stock pick — cash
23 April 2019 - 09:17
Ian Cruickshanks from the SA Institute of Race Relations chose cash as his stock pick of the day.
“It is a deliberate decision, it’s not a decision to close up and go away, it’s to say there is going to be a time, SA has got huge potential, we still have massive reserves in the commodities sector. Yes, the price in getting at them changes a lot every month, but really the potential is massive. The market for consumer goods is massive and so that is why I think it is a definite decision to accumulate cash — it’s not like we’re saying we are not going to bother with the market anymore.”
Ian Cruickshanks from the SA Institute of Race Relations discusses investment tips with Business Day TV
Or listen to the full audio: