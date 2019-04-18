WATCH: Stock Pick — Investec FTSE Autocall

Viv Govender from Rand Swiss Offshore chose Investec FTSE Autocall as his stock pick of the day

"After three years, if it's positive you will be getting 18% per year simple interest return. If it's not a positive for three years, but it is for four, it is the same thing: you will again receive 18% per year simple interest return. On five years, it is the same thing but if it is not positive after five years, you get your money back.

“So it's effectively a play on the FTSE 100 but with an 18% simple interest return per year for three, four or five years, depending on when the market is positive.”