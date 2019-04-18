Markets

WATCH: Stock Pick — Investec FTSE Autocall

Viv Govender from Rand Swiss Offshore chose Investec FTSE Autocall as his stock pick of the day

18 April 2019 - 07:59 Business Day TV
"After three years, if it's positive you will be getting 18% per year simple interest return. If it's not a positive for three years, but it is for four, it is the same thing: you will again receive 18% per year simple interest return. On five years, it is the same thing but if it is not positive after five years, you get your money back.

“So it's effectively a play on the FTSE 100 but with an 18% simple interest return per year for three, four or five years, depending on when the market is positive.”

