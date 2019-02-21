Gold slips away from 10-month high after Fed’s minutes

Bengaluru — Gold was trading below the previous session’s 10-month peak on Thursday as the dollar inched up after minutes from the last US Federal Reserve meeting rekindled the expectation of another rate increase in 2019.

Investors were also keeping a close eye on talks to end a trade dispute between China and the US.

Spot gold had inched up 0.1% to $1,340.14/oz by 4.04am GMT, having touched $1,346.73/oz in the previous session, its highest level since April 19.

US gold futures were down 0.5% at $1,340.90/oz.

“There are both technical and fundamental reasons for this pull back in gold prices. It is under some technical selling pressure at the moment,” said Margaret Yang, market analyst with CMC Markets, Singapore.

“It was a clearly dovish statement by the Fed,” she said adding that the dollar rebounded after the minutes and gold traders are now taking profits.

The dollar index against a basket of six major currencies was steady at 96.467.

The Fed, in the minutes of its latest meeting in January, said the US economy and its labour market remained strong, prompting some expectations of at least one more interest rate hike in 2019.

Higher interest rates make gold less attractive since it does not pay interest and costs to store and insure.

Spot gold may retrace into a range of $1,321/oz-$1,331/oz and could have peaked around resistance at $1,351/oz, said Reuters analyst Wang Tao.

Markets were still on the lookout for signs of progress in the latest round of trade negotiations between the US and China, amid expectations that US President Donald Trump will meet Chinese President Xi Jinping in March to strike a deal.

Trump said on Tuesday that trade negotiations were going well and suggested he was open to pushing off the March 1 deadline to complete negotiations.