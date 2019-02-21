Asian shares rally on ‘patient’ Fed

Tokyo — Asian shares pulled ahead to new four-and-a-half-month highs after the US Federal Reserve affirmed it would be “patient” on further interest rate rises and as China-US trade talks hinted of progress towards a deal in their tariff war.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan edged up 0.4% to peak last seen in early October.

Australian shares rose 0.8% while the Australian dollar seesawed in the wake of strong jobs data for January.

Japan’s Nikkei was down 0.1% by the midday break after closing at a two-month high on Wednesday.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng gained nearly 0.4% to hit a more than six-month high reached during the previous session.

Chinese shares were up 0.3%, near a more than half-year high.

Investors have been cheered over recent days by signs of progress in China-US trade talks. The trade war between the economic giants has roiled financial markets over the past year.

The US and China have started to outline commitments in principle on the stickiest issues in their trade dispute, marking the most significant progress yet toward ending a seven-month trade war, sources familiar with the negotiations said.

“We must be a little bit careful that if the trade negotiation would be ended with a temporary success, that could in turn mean the Fed might restart their monetary tightening,” said Yoshinori Shigemi, a global market strategist at JPMorgan Asset Management in Tokyo.

US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that trade negotiations were going well and suggested he was open to pushing off the deadline to complete negotiations, saying March 1 was not a “magical” date.

On Wall Street, all three major US equity indices ended in positive territory on Wednesday after minutes from the Fed’s January 29-30 meeting indicated policymakers see little risk to leaving rates alone, for now.

“The bar to restarting rate hikes in the near term seems to be quite high, with several participants arguing that rate increases would be necessary ‘only if inflation outcomes were higher than in [the] baseline outlook’,” Paul Ashworth, chief US economist at Capital Economics, said in a note.

“The upshot is we now expect the Fed to leave rates unchanged throughout this year, before a further deterioration in economic growth forces it to cut rates by a total of 75 basis points in 2020,” he said.

The Fed signalled it will soon lay out a plan to stop letting go of $4-trillion in bonds and other assets, though policymakers are still debating how long their newly adopted “patient” stance on US rates will last.

Aussie jump, euro steady

In the currency market, the Australian dollar was in the spotlight after employment numbers for January topped expectations.

The Aussie initially gained more than 0.5% after the release of the figures, though it reversed course as the underlying soft outlook for the economy reinforced expectations of a possible rate cut in 2019.

The Aussie was last trading at $0.71595, down 0.05% on the day.

The euro held steady at $1.1345. Purchasing manager indices for the eurozone are due on Thursday and investors are also eyeing the release of minutes from the European Central Bank’s (ECB) January meeting later in the day.

Against the Japanese yen, the dollar was about 0.1% lower at ¥110.80, moving off a seven-week peak of ¥111.13 reached last week.

Japanese manufacturing activity contracted in February for the first time in two-and-a-half years as factories cut output amid shrinking domestic and export orders, a private business survey showed on Thursday.