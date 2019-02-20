Market Analysis
WATCH: Stock pick — Rand Merchant Investment Holdings
20 February 2019 - 12:06
Graeme Franck from PSG Wealth Sandton chose Rand Merchant Investment Holdings as his stock pick of the day.
“The shares are down 27% over the last 12 months, trading on a price-earnings ratio of around 11 times. This is a theme that we are seeing in many SA Inc type stocks. Cheap for a reason, concerns with the budget and in terms of GDP growth but certainly a well-managed company.”
