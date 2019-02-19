WATCH: Stock pick — cash

Markets

Caroline Cremen from Adviceworx chose cash as her stock pick of the day.

“Until the budget speech on Wednesday, when finance minister Tito Mboweni takes to the podium to deliver his budget address for this year, choosing cash is the safest place to be, as the budget simply cannot surprise us on the upside.”

Caroline Cremen from Adviceworx talks to Business Day TV about why she is choosing cash as her stock pick of the day

Or listen to the full audio:

