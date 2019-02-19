Markets

Rand a touch softer in subdued trade

The budget policy statement on Wednesday is stealing focus, although global sentiment is still positive due to looming US-China trade talks

19 February 2019 - 10:23 Karl Gernetzky
Picture: REUTERS, SIPHIWE SIBEKO
Picture: REUTERS, SIPHIWE SIBEKO

The rand was slightly softer on Tuesday morning, as investors await fresh catalysts.

Possible volatility for the local currency will come on Wednesday, when finance minister Tito Mboweni will deliver his much-anticipated budget policy statement.

Until clarity is given on the state of government finances, the rand is expected to remain somewhat range-bound, analysts said.

At 9.40am the rand was 0.24% weaker at R14.1493/$. 0.15% softer at R15.9902/€, while remaining flat at R18.2594/£. The euro was little changed at $1.1301.

Global market focus is on US-China trade talks, which resume in Washington on Thursday. There is some optimism that progress will be made, after upbeat assessments from both sides of last week’s talks, which took place in Beijing.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

Market data - February 18 2019

Market data including bonds, unit trusts and fuel prices
Markets
15 hours ago

JSE pushes higher as market eyes budget statement

Activity is subdued as US markets are closed for a holiday, although optimism over the US-China trade talks is bolstering sentiment
Markets
20 hours ago

Palladium climbs to record high and gold hits two-week peak

Sustained supply deficit boosts the investment case for the autocatalyst metal, while a weaker dollar lifts bullion
Markets
21 hours ago

Most read

1.
Busy Tuesday for JSE watchers
Markets
2.
MARKET WRAP: JSE closes above 55,000 points for ...
Markets
3.
JSE pushes higher as market eyes budget statement
Markets
4.
Rand firms towards R14/$ as US-China trade talks ...
Markets
5.
Palladium climbs to record high and gold hits ...
Markets

Related Articles

Oil slips away from 2019 highs amid growth anxiety
Markets

Trade talk optimism keeps Asian shares close to four-month highs
Markets

Busy Tuesday for JSE watchers
Markets

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.