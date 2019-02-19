Markets

Bonds steady as market eyes size of Eskom bailout

Analysts says risks to the fiscus posed by Eskom have now seemingly been priced in by the market

19 February 2019 - 18:26 Karl Gernetzky
Picture: iSTOCK
Picture: iSTOCK

The rand and local bonds held steady at one-week lows on Tuesday as investors await the budget policy statement on Wednesday.

At 5pm on Tuesday, the rand was 0.2% weaker at R14.14/$; 0.29% weaker at R16/€; and 0.7% weaker at R18.37/£. The R186 10-year bond was bid at 8.9%, 0.5% weaker than Monday’s close of 8.855%.

Both the rand and local bonds weakened sharply last week, as load-shedding and headlines around Eskom’s debt mountain gripped the market. But much of the risk posed by Eskom’s financial problems, in particular, and government overspending more generally, have now seemingly been priced into the market, analysts said.

The rand fell to a six-week low against the dollar last week as investors digested news that the government intends to split Eskom into three separate entities. The benchmark R186 government bond due in 2026 came under pressure after ratings agency Moody’s Investors Service warned that this plan could be difficult to implement.

Bonds could rally on Wednesday if there is a positive surprise in terms of bailouts for such entities, said Old Mutual Multi-Managers investment strategist Izak Odendaal. “The risks to local bonds are mainly on the fiscal side, more specifically the prospect of a big bailout for Eskom.” 

There was still uneasiness in the market as to how much Eskom will receive, and a large bailout could see bonds sold off aggressively, said Rand Merchant Bank fixed income trader Gordon Kerr.

The power utility, which is expected to report a R20bn loss for the year to end-March and is battling to service more than R400bn in debt, started load-shedding last week after a  number of generators tripped and electricity demand exceeded supply.

Moody’s Investors Service warned that the government’s plan to unbundle Eskom might not pan out due to resistance from unions and opposition parties. Moody’s said the plan was, on its own, unlikely to help the utility’s financial situation.

Moody’s noted that government support for Eskom will only be neutral for the rating outlook if measures are also taken to cut costs and stabilise Eskom’s finances.

Emerging-market risk assets have found favour so far in 2019, due to a more dovish stance from the US Federal Reserve, which has indicated it will not raise rates as quickly as previously expected.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

JSE weakens as market warily prepares for budget speech

Trade is expected to be cautious ahead of Wednesday's budget policy statement, with the JSE edging lower on Tuesday morning
Markets
7 hours ago

SA’s power utility woes weigh on rand, bonds

The rand weakens 1.6% to R13.9952/$, making it the biggest loser among emerging-market peers
Markets
5 days ago

Miners and Naspers pull up JSE, again

The rand has weakened to above R14/$ for the first time in six weeks, lifting miners and rand hedges, but banks and retailers are under pressure
Markets
5 days ago

Unbundling Eskom is code for privatisation

So-called unbundling has not worked in other parts of the world, which are scrambling to "rebundle" their utilities, writes Sean Sweeney
Opinion
4 days ago

Most read

1.
Busy Tuesday for JSE watchers
Markets
2.
MARKET WRAP: JSE closes above 55,000 points for ...
Markets
3.
JSE weakens as market warily prepares for budget ...
Markets
4.
Rand a touch softer in subdued trade
Markets
5.
JSE pushes higher as market eyes budget statement
Markets

Related Articles

Markets rise on trade-talks progress
Markets

WATCH: Stock pick — cash
Markets

JSE weakens as market warily prepares for budget speech
Markets

Eskom restructuring is just the illusion of action
Opinion

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.