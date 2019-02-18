Palladium climbs to record high and gold hits two-week peak

Bengaluru — Palladium surged to a record high on Monday as a sustained supply deficit boosted the investment case for the autocatalyst metal, while gold rose to its strongest in more than two weeks on a lower dollar.

Spot palladium rose to a peak of $1,458/oz, its highest on record, and was up 1.3% at $1,451/oz as of 10.56am GMT.

Autocatalyst manufacturer Johnson Matthey said in a report last week that the deficit in the palladium market will widen dramatically in 2019 as stricter emissions standards increase demand.

“The market is fundamentally strong,” Julius Baer analyst Carsten Menke said. “[The] ongoing deficit and autocatalyst producers saying they are not seeing broad-based substitution from palladium to platinum really reinforce the prevailing positive sentiment.”

Both metals are primarily consumed by carmakers for use in catalytic converter manufacturing, but platinum is more heavily used in the diesel vehicles that have fallen out of favour since the Volkswagen emissions-rigging scandal broke in 2015.

Palladium, unlike platinum, has benefited from a switch to petrol engines and expectations for growth in hybrid electric vehicles, which tend to be partly petrol-powered.

This has helped the metal largely ignore falling car sales across the globe.

“Industrial demand is good, but not booming considering how weak the car markets are. [However], the case for a multiyear deficit is much more compelling, and there is a very good price trend, attracting a lot of investment demand,” Menke said.

However, while prices are likely to climb in the short term, he said, “in the longer term, say the next 12 months, assuming global car sales fail to rebound as the global economy slows, prices will be pushed back”.

Meanwhile, spot gold gained 0.3% to $1,324.64/oz, having earlier hit its highest since the end of January at $1,325.30 as the dollar weakened on rising optimism for a trade deal between the world’s two largest economies.

“The market will be looking closely at US and China data and gold could target a retest of the $1,326 level again,” said Nicholas Frappell, global general manager at ABC Bullion.

Investors will also be looking ahead to minutes of the US Federal Reserve’s January policy meeting on Wednesday for further clarity on interest rate hikes this year. Higher rates tend to weigh on nonyielding gold.

Among other precious metals, platinum rose 0.4% to $804.84/oz, having earlier touched a near two-week high of $807, while silver was steady at $15.77.

Reuters