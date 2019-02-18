Market data - February 18 2019

Market data including bonds, unit trusts and fuel prices
Treasury’s foot-dragging in providing tax breaks and other vital incentives is not doing the government’s investment drive any favours
Estimates are that close to 50% of the tobacco market in the country is controlled by illicit players
The ANC grievance panel found the national spokesperson not guilty of the charges, but says the party needs a sexual harassment policy
SA’s two biggest pharmaceutical manufacturers awarded a quarter of the government’s R18.3bn drug tender
These zones are attractive to investors and are a central pillar of Cyril Ramaphosa’s stimulus package, says the Gauteng premier
Magistrate rules MDC deputy chair's actions could have undermined official announcement
Olympic champion has the backing of the country’s sports minister, Athletics SA and former tennis star Martina Navratilova
Our tendency to confuse blunt words with unacceptable behaviour does us no favours, writes Pilita Clark
