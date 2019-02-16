Markets

Oil rally finally pulls hedge fund optimists off the sidelines

For the first time this year, a jump in bets that Brent crude prices will rise far surpassed the move by short-sellers

16 February 2019 - 15:25 Agency S
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

Oil optimists look like they’re finally ready to take the driver’s seat in crude’s rebound.

For the first time this year, a jump in bets that Brent crude prices will rise far surpassed the move by short-sellers, helping set the tone for money managers’ positioning on the global benchmark. Sentiment is now the most bullish since late October.

So far, the mood had hinged mostly on what short-sellers were up to. But in the week ended February 12, bullish bets rose by 10%, the most since late August, according to data released Friday. Wagers on falling prices shrank by 5.5%.

“Many of the worries we’ve had about demand have dissipated,’ said Bart Melek, head commodities strategist at TD Securities in Toronto, said in an interview. “That’s convinced people to strap on some risk again.’

After surging 15% in January’s first ten days, Brent slipped into neutral for more than a month, weighed down by worries over the US-China trade war and record US production. The rally reignited this week after Saudi Arabia and Russia both pledged to expand cuts to their crude output. The S&P 500 joined in, hitting a 10-week high on Friday after reports American and Chinese negotiators had reached a consensus.

Brent closed at $66.25 a barrel on Friday and gained almost 7% for the week, more than in the previous four weeks combined. West Texas Intermediate, meanwhile, set a new high for 2019, closing at $55.59 in New York.

With mounting signs of production cuts by Opec and other top exporters, crude shrugged off more pessimistic signs, including surprisingly weak retail sales and a dip in refinery activity in the US That was partly due to “speculators pushing the upside,’ said Bob Yawger, director of futures at Mizuho Securities USA.

Net-longs — the difference between bullish and bearish bets on Brent — climbed 14% to 266,057 futures and options for the week ended February 12, the ICE Futures Europe exchange said on Friday.

This week’s gains may convince computer-driven traders who make up about a third of the market to liquidate even more of their short bets, said TD’s Melek. Brent passed a series of price thresholds this week that, based on an analysis of past trading, are likely to trigger more aggressive moves ahead, the strategist said in a note to clients Friday.

The latest information on WTI positioning won’t be available until next month, as the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission is still releasing older data following the government shutdown.

Bloomberg 

Oil rises for third day on positive US-China talks

Crude is up on Opec supply-cut plans but supply growth is likely to outpace demand this year, as US stocks rise to their highest since November 2017
Markets
2 days ago

Asian stocks fall on increasing doubts about US economy

US President Donald Trump’s plans to declare a national emergency to force funding of a US-Mexico border wall also cast a pall over markets
Markets
1 day ago

World markets buoyed by signs of US-China trade truce

Trump could let tariff deadline ‘slide for a little while’, with European stocks rising after an Asian rally as emerging-market stocks climbed 0.4% 
Markets
3 days ago

Sanctions buoy oil, but growth concerns are likely to cap gains

Brent rises amid Opec-led cuts and US sanctions, but analysts expect surging US production and concerns over growth to keep markets in check
Markets
4 days ago

Most read

1.
JSE gains are a thin veneer for coming trouble
Markets
2.
Rand on track for worst week in four months
Markets
3.
MARKET WRAP: Miners pull JSE higher but rand ...
Markets
4.
WATCH: Stock pick — Discovery
Markets
5.
European indices bounce back, as call for ...
Markets

Related Articles

Oil rises for third day on positive US-China talks
Markets

Asian stocks fall on increasing doubts about US economy
Markets

World markets buoyed by signs of US-China trade truce
Markets

Sanctions buoy oil, but growth concerns are likely to cap gains
Markets

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.