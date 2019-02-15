Market Analysis
WATCH: Stock pick — Morgan Stanley euro protector
15 February 2019 - 12:00
Viv Govender from Rand Swiss Offshore chose Morgan Stanley euro protector as his stock pick of the day.
“What it does is give you 112% of your initial money in dollars after six years, as well as 200% the average price of the index over that time, so over the last six years you would have received a 45% return.”
Viv Govender from Rand Swiss Offshore talks to Business Day TV about Morgan Stanley euro protector
Or listen to the full audio: