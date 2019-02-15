Markets

WATCH: Stock pick — Morgan Stanley euro protector

15 February 2019 - 12:00 Business Day TV
Hot stocks.
Hot stocks.

Viv Govender from Rand Swiss Offshore chose Morgan Stanley euro protector as his stock pick of the day.

“What it does is give you 112% of your initial money in dollars after six years, as well as 200% the average price of the index over that time, so over the last six years you would have received a 45% return.”

Viv Govender from Rand Swiss Offshore talks to Business Day TV about Morgan Stanley euro protector

Or listen to the full audio:

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.