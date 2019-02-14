Markets

Rand volatility tops global peers as SA risks mount

Currency fell for a second day against the dollar to levels last seen in early January

14 February 2019 - 18:36 Colleen Goko
Steam rises at sunrise from the Lethabo power station, a coal-fired power station owned by state power utility Eskom near Sasolburg. Picture: REUTERS
Steam rises at sunrise from the Lethabo power station, a coal-fired power station owned by state power utility Eskom near Sasolburg. Picture: REUTERS

The rand is back on its perch as the world’s most volatile currency as investors price in the risk of a credit-rating downgrade while awaiting details of the government’s rescue plan for power utility Eskom.

The currency fell for a second day against the dollar on Thursday to levels last seen in early January, and bond yields rose to their highest in 2019. The rand’s three-month implied volatility climbed for a ninth day, overtaking the Turkish lira, as traders anticipate wider price swings.

Eskom cut electricity supplies for a fifth day on Thursday and warned its power-generation system remains “vulnerable”. 

The blackouts are “having a devastating impact on our economy and on the ordinary lives of people”, President Cyril Ramaphosa said in comments broadcast on eNCA.

Moody’s Investors Service has flagged the utility’s woes as credit-negative.

“We think there is more scope for a higher-risk premium to be priced in the currency,” said Kiran Kowshik, a London-based emerging-market currency strategist at UniCredit Bank.

“An increased risk of a rating downgrade should place the currency under pressure given that there is a very large foreign investors’ exposure in the local bond market,” Kowshik said.

UniCredit recommends buying dollar-rand via two-month forwards, targeting a move to R14.75/$, with a stop placed below R13.50.

The rand weakened 1.2% to R14.2335/$ by 5.45pm on Thursday, adding to Wednesday’s 2.15% slump. Yields on rand bonds due in December 2026 climbed three basis points to 8.94%, the highest on a closing basis since December 27.

Bond yields move inversely to their prices, and a higher yield reflects lower demand.

The currency’s three-month implied volatility rose to 19.22%, the highest of about 34 currencies tracked by Bloomberg. The rand is down 7.3% in February, the worst performance among emerging-market peers.

The FTSE/JSE all share index closed 0.03% down, its first decline in four days.

SA assets face a number of risks in the next few months. These include the budget announcement next week, the parliamentary debate about constitutional changes to allow land to be expropriated without compensation, as well as the national election in May.

Moody’s, the only major credit-rating company that still grades SA at an investment level, is reviewing its rating in March.

With Karl Gernetzky and Bloomberg

JSE weakens, led by property, and local environment remains gloomy

Global markets are buoyant on trade talk optimism, while a ratings downgrade of Hyprop weighs on the JSE’s property index
Markets
1 day ago

World markets buoyed by signs of US-China trade truce

Trump could let tariff deadline ‘slide for a little while’, with European stocks rising after an Asian rally as emerging-market stocks climbed 0.4% 
Markets
1 day ago

Gold steadies as hopes for a US-China trade truce sees dollar drop

SPDR Gold holdings are down 3% so far in February, reflecting an improved sentiment in financial markets, ‘which is a bit of a drag on gold’
Markets
1 day ago

STEPHEN CRANSTON: Year of new contenders for asset classes

With almost all the asset classes giving negative returns, 2018 was not a year to be positioned as a raging bull
Opinion
14 hours ago

The status quo should remain at Eskom, NUM says

But NUM wants the Eskom board to be fired, questioning its role, given Cyril Ramaphosa’s reliance on the expert panel for a way forward
National
5 hours ago

Maimane calls for tough stance towards trade unions on Eskom

The DA leader says the country cannot be held for ransom by unions with tough decisions needed about Eskom, including cutting executive salaries 
National
4 hours ago

Unbundling Eskom didn’t work in the ’90s, so why should it now?

Splitting up Eskom is a complex undertaking that the government should fully appreciate lest it further exacerbate the current situation, writes ...
Opinion
1 day ago

Most read

1.
SA’s power utility woes weigh on rand, bonds
Markets
2.
Rand back over R14/$ and R18/£
Markets
3.
Miners and Naspers pull up JSE, again
Markets
4.
MARKET WRAP: JSE rises 1% as diversified miners ...
Markets
5.
Rand slightly firmer, but still above R14/$
Markets

Related Articles

JSE weakens, led by property, and local environment remains gloomy
Markets

World markets buoyed by signs of US-China trade truce
Markets

Gold steadies as hopes for a US-China trade truce sees dollar drop
Markets

STEPHEN CRANSTON: Year of new contenders for asset classes
Opinion / Market Watch

The status quo should remain at Eskom, NUM says
National / Labour

Maimane calls for tough stance towards trade unions on Eskom
National

Unbundling Eskom didn’t work in the ’90s, so why should it now?
Opinion

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.