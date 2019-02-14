Markets

Rand slightly firmer, but still above R14/$

The rand weakened overnight, as Eskom’s electricity problems and poor retail sales data weighed on sentiment

14 February 2019 - 10:33 karl gernetzky
Picture: REUTERS
Picture: REUTERS

The rand had recovered slightly from overnight losses on Thursday morning, but remained above R14/$ and R18/£, as domestic problems continue to weigh on sentiment.

Disappointing retail sales data on Wednesday, as well as a fourth day of load-shedding on Thursday, is keeping the local currency under pressure.

At 10am, the rand was 0.33% firmer at R14.0173/$, 0.11% stronger at R15.8201/€, and R18.029/£. The euro was 0.23% weaker at $1.1286.

“The corrective trend we have had this year is only negated by a move above R14.75/$, but it is going to take a brave or silly man to continue to sell the dollar whilst the Eskom mess unravels,” said Standard Bank currency trader Warrick Butler.

Local focus on Thursday will be on mining figures for December, due at 11.30am.

The economists’ consensus is that the annual decline in SA’s mining production will slow to about 0.6% in December from November’s 5.6%.

International focus is on US-China trade talks, which begin in Beijing on Thursday.

US President Donald Trump’s comments on Tuesday that he may opt not to impose further import tariffs on China on March 1 has provided some support to risk assets this week.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

Gold lifts after US Fed indicates it could halt rate hikes in 2019

US consumer prices were unchanged for a third straight month in January, leading to the smallest annual inflation increase in more than 1.5 years
Markets
3 hours ago

Optimism around US-China talks lifts oil

Brent rises as investors hope that potential progress in the trade talks will improve the global economic outlook
Markets
4 hours ago

Rand back over R14/$ and R18/£

After Wednesday’s disastrous retail figures, the focus turns to mining’s contribution to 2018’s GDP
Markets
5 hours ago

Most read

1.
SA’s power utility woes weigh on rand, bonds
Markets
2.
Rand back over R14/$ and R18/£
Markets
3.
MARKET WRAP: JSE rises 1% as diversified miners ...
Markets
4.
Rand weaker after disappointing retail sales ...
Markets
5.
Optimism around US-China talks lifts oil
Markets

Related Articles

Gold lifts after US Fed indicates it could halt rate hikes in 2019
Markets

Optimism around US-China talks lifts oil
Markets

WATCH: How power cuts rained on DRDGold’s parade
Companies / Mining

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.