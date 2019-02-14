Rand back over R14/$ and R18/£

SA’s electricity crisis and far worse than expected December retail data saw the rand weaken from R13.73/$ on Wednesday to R14.07/$ in the early hours of Thursday.

The rand weakened from R17.67/£ to R18.09/£, but managed to hold below R16/€, weakening from R15.38/€ to R15.85/€.

More bad news arrived on Thursday morning with Eskom announcing a fifth day of rolling blackouts, although its level has improved from Monday’s stage 4 to stage 2.