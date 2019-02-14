Market data - February 14 2019

Market data including bonds, unit trusts and fuel prices
Unisa falls apart, and Angelo Agrizzi will not be saying what he says he knows about Nomgcobo Jiba and Lawrence Mrwebi
Fuel was expected to be available on Monday but was not
Party faces conundrum after high court ordered that North West chair Mahumapelo be immediately reinstated despite a pending appeal
CEO Tidjane Thiam says after three-year restructuring the bank is now well positioned to withstand challenging market conditions
Load-shedding could lead to growth forecasts for 2019 being revised down, writes Sunita Menon
Multinational mining and metal company South32 needs to negotiate a new power supply deal with crisis-hit Eskom
Commons rejects a motion intended to express MPs’ support for May as she seeks to renegotiate the UK's Brexit deal
Coach Robbie Fleck is still able to pick nine capped Springboks in his starting line-up‚ including Bok skipper Siya Kolisi
Graham Wood chats to ICTAF director Laura Vincenti about changes to the event, which is taking a more sophisticated approach and engaging an international audience
