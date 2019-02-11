Markets

SA’s ‘old friend’ load-shedding has returned

Eskom says generating units have returned to service‚ but there is a shortage of generating capacity because additional units continue to trip

11 February 2019 - 08:22 Nico Gous
Electricity pylons. Photo: THINKSTOCK

Stage 2 load-shedding will continue on Monday from 9am to 10pm.

“Although a number of generating units have returned to service as per the nine-point recovery plan‚ regrettably additional units continue to trip. This results in a shortage of generating capacity‚” Eskom said.

“Customers are reminded to treat all electrical points as live during load-shedding.”

The power utility started with stage 2 load-shedding on Sunday‚ two months after the last round of power cuts hit the country.

Stage 2 calls for 2000MW to be shed from the national grid.

Eskom is in a financial and operational crisis. It is unable to service its R419bn debt from the revenue it earns. It is also straining to keep the lights on‚ with multiple breakdowns of its old plants due to neglected maintenance.

The return of load-shedding follows President Cyril Ramaphosa’s announcement in the state of the nation address on Thursday that Eskom will be remodelled and split into three state-owned entities dealing with generation‚ transmission and distribution.

There has also been a significant push-back from business and labour over Eskom’s application for tariff increases for the next three years of 17.1%‚ 15.4% and 15.5%‚ respectively.

