Market Analysis
WATCH: Stock pick — Impala Platinum
08 February 2019 - 11:30
Liston Meintjes from Nvest Securities chose Impala Platinum (Implats) as his stock pick of the day.
“One of the top performers today. Suddenly things have changed for the platinum industry and many people are only seeing it now. They operate on something they call a basket, which includes palladium, which is now the biggest and the basket price is at record highs.”
Liston Meintjes from Nvest Securities talks to Business Day TV about Impala Platinum