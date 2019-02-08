Markets

Market Analysis

WATCH: Stock pick — Impala Platinum

08 February 2019 - 11:30 Business Day TV
Liston Meintjes from Nvest Securities chose Impala Platinum (Implats) as his stock pick of the day.

“One of the top performers today. Suddenly things have changed for the platinum industry and many people are only seeing it now. They operate on something they call a basket, which includes palladium, which is now the biggest and the basket price is at record highs.” 

Liston Meintjes from Nvest Securities talks to Business Day TV about Impala Platinum

EDITORIAL: Platinum turns a corner

Trading updates from Amplats and Impala, the world’s biggest miners of the metal, are reason for optimism
Opinion
2 days ago

Impala leaps 12% after returning to profit

Higher platinum prices and improved production following furnace maintenance will boost the miner’s interim results
Companies
4 days ago

Rising commodity prices lift Amplats

World’s largest platinum producer expects headline earnings per share to double
Companies
3 days ago

Palladium rally means outlook for platinum industry ‘not as bleak perceived’

The price of palladium, used mainly in pollution-control devices in petrol cars, has almost tripled over the past three years, with a 42% gain since ...
Companies
3 days ago

Higher metal prices open options for Implats in restructuring plans

Price  and improved operations give Impala Platinum choices about how best to implement its restructuring plans
Companies
4 days ago

