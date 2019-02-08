Markets

Rand weakens as trade-war worry dents sentiment

US President Donald Trump says he will probably not meet Chinese President Xi Jinping before the March 1 deadline for new trade tariffs

08 February 2019 - 10:46 karl gernetzky
Picture: REUTERS
Picture: REUTERS

The rand was weaker against major global currencies on Friday morning, in risk-off trade, as US-China trade war concerns continued to inject an air of gloom into the market.

US President Donald Trump said on Thursday he was unlikely to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping before March 1, when a trade truce between the two countries expires.

This put pressure on risk assets, with the rand weakening to a one-week low against the dollar overnight, extending its losses on Friday morning.

This was despite President Cyril Ramaphosa announcing in the state of the nation address (Sona) on Thursday that embattled power utility Eskom may be split into three separate entities — providing distribution, generation and transmission, respectively.

Eskom’s financial issues are seen as a key risk factor for SA’s sovereign credit status, but Ramaphosa gave assurances that the government would sell nonstrategic assets before providing further bail-outs.

Although Ramaphosa addressed Eskom’s issues and corruption, implementation risk remains, and the state’s plans are likely to receive resistance from unions, said Sasfin Wealth fixed-income trader Alvin Chawasema.

At 9.46am the rand had fallen 0.27% to R13.6631/$, 0.25% to R15.4873/€ and 0.15% to R17.679/£. The euro was flat at $1.1335. 

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

MARKET WRAP: JSE lower, with retailers again under pressure

Sentiment is subdued on global markets as a result of growth concerns, with only platinum miners showing any signs of life
Markets
17 hours ago

Oil prices steady as fall in global supply offsets rise in US stock

US crude inventories continue to climb, with output still at a record, but Opec cuts and the Venezuela crisis tighten the market
Markets
21 hours ago

Market data - February 7 2019

Market data including bonds, unit trusts and fuel prices
Markets
14 hours ago

Most read

1.
MARKET WRAP: JSE lower, with retailers again ...
Markets
2.
Rand weakens ahead of the state of the nation ...
Markets
3.
Oil slips, but Opec cuts provide a floor
Markets
4.
Asian shares fall as investors fret about global ...
Markets
5.
Gold nears lowest level in week as dollar gains
Markets

Related Articles

Oil slips, but Opec cuts provide a floor
Markets

Growth anxiety keeps gold steady
Markets

Asian shares fall as investors fret about global growth
Markets

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.