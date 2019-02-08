Markets

JSE remains flat as Sasol’s slump offsets other gains

The petro-chemical company fell 5% despite saying it expects interim earnings to double in the period to end-December

08 February 2019 - 10:47 karl gernetzky
Picture: MICHAEL BRATT
Picture: MICHAEL BRATT

The JSE was little changed on Friday morning, as a sharp drop from Sasol offset broad-based, but marginal gains.

The petro-chemical company expects headline earnings per share for the six months to end-December to rise by about a third compared to the prior period, but this seemingly disappointed the market.

At 10.05am Sasol was down 5.34% to R389.55.

At the same time the all share was almost unchanged at 53,866.6 points while the top 40 had fallen 0.15%. The resources index had lost 1.44%, while platinums were up 1.55% and gold miners 1.44%.

Gobal sentiment was risk-off, with trade war concerns weighing on sentiment. US President Donald said on Thursday that he would probably not meet Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping before a trade truce expires on March 1.

Local focus was on the state of the nation address on Thursday night, with analysts welcoming various assurances from President Cyril Ramaphosa on the future of state-owned enterprises and corruption.

Harmony Gold had risen 1.03% to R29.30, having reported a 34% growth in production for the six months to end-December.

Lonmin was up 0.28% to R10.90, having earlier reported that mining production fell 7% in its quarter to end-December.

Impala Platinum had added 1.97% to R44.46 and Northam 1.82% to R50.31.

Naspers was up 0.84% to R3,064.62.

Gold was flat at $1,309.39/oz, while platinum had fallen 0.41% to $795.15. Brent crude was 0.45% lower at $61.32 a barrel.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

Asian shares fall as investors fret about global growth

Equities lose ground amid renewed concern about a global economic slowdown, and no sign of a resolution in the trade row also weighs on sentiment
Markets
3 hours ago

Oil slips, but Opec cuts provide a floor

Brent falls on concern about a global economic slowdown, but support comes from production cuts and sanctions
Markets
3 hours ago

Growth anxiety keeps gold steady

Bullion is hardly changed, but a strong dollar has put the metal on track for its first weekly loss in three
Markets
1 hour ago

Most read

1.
MARKET WRAP: JSE lower, with retailers again ...
Markets
2.
Rand weakens ahead of the state of the nation ...
Markets
3.
Oil slips, but Opec cuts provide a floor
Markets
4.
Asian shares fall as investors fret about global ...
Markets
5.
Gold nears lowest level in week as dollar gains
Markets

Related Articles

Market data - February 7 2019
Markets

Asian shares fall as investors fret about global growth
Markets

Oil prices steady as fall in global supply offsets rise in US stock
Markets

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.