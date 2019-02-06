Market Analysis
WATCH: Stock pick — JSE banking index
06 February 2019 - 11:54
Robert Towell from Sasfin Securities chose the JSE banking index as his stock pick of the day.
“The SA banks are not overly expensive and had a very good run over the past few weeks. If we have a good, positive state of the nation address, you could still look at the SA banks for your portfolio.”
Robert Towell from Sasfin Securities talks to Business Day TV about the JSE banking index, his stock pick of the day
Or listen to the full audio: