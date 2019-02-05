Market Analysis
WATCH: Stock pick — Morgan Stanley note
05 February 2019 - 10:00
Viv Govender from Rand Swiss Offshore chose the Morgan Stanley note as his stock pick of the day.
He suggested it as a way to stay on the safe side and have some protection.
“It offers you 100% capital protection and offers 12% for six years in US dollars. It also gives you two times the Euro Stocks 50 upside.”
Viv Govender from Rand Swiss Offshore talks to Business Day TV about the Morgan Stanley note, his stock pick of the day
Or listen to the full audio: