Markets

Rand firmer as market eyes Trump’s state of the union

Trade is subdued due to the closure of many Asian markets for the Lunar New Year holiday, while Eskom will be in focus locally

05 February 2019 - 10:19 karl gernetzky
Picture: REUTERS, SIPHIWE SIBEKO
Picture: REUTERS, SIPHIWE SIBEKO

The rand was slightly firmer on Tuesday morning, albeit in cautious trade, with little to give global markets clear direction.

Investors are waiting for US President Donald Trump’s state of the union address later in the day, which will be closely watched due to the political fight over funding of border security. The issue has previously led to the longest US government shutdown in history, with another one threatening.

Most Asian markets are closed for the Chinese Lunar New Year holiday this week, an issue that is likely to keep market activity subdued.

At 9.45am the rand was 0.18% firmer at R13.3972/$, 0.3% stronger at R15.303/€ and 0.12% up at R17.4765/£. The euro was 0.11% firmer at $1.1423.

There are few local catalysts ahead of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s state of the nation address on Thursday, but the future of Eskom continues to generate headlines, as SA grapples with that state utility’s mountainous debt.

Eskom has now requested a 17% tariff increase for the 2019/20 financial year, amid warnings that this could threaten SA’s fragile economic recovery.

“Exorbitant electricity tariffs are not only a risk to the inflation outlook but also to growth, as energy-intensive sectors like mining and manufacturing would be hard-hit,” said Rand Merchant Bank analyst Mpho Tsebe.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

Gold languishes near one-week lows

A firmer dollar and a renewed appetite for riskier assets is keeping the metal under pressure
Markets
3 hours ago

Oil enjoys support from sanctions and production cuts

US oil prices inch up on the expectation of tightening global supply due to US sanctions on Venezuela and the Opec-led cuts
Markets
4 hours ago

Asian stocks extend gains after Wall Street’s strong performance

Equities rise as overnight strength on Wall Street and the Fed’s cautious turn underpin appetite for riskier assets
Markets
4 hours ago

Most read

1.
MARKET WRAP: JSE lower as retailer slump continues
Markets
2.
Rand softer as market waits for state of the ...
Markets
3.
Asian stocks extend gains after Wall Street’s ...
Markets
4.
Oil enjoys support from sanctions and production ...
Markets
5.
Oil hits two-month high on Opec cuts, Venezuela ...
Markets

Related Articles

GIDEON RACHMAN: The Trump era could last 30 years
Opinion / Columnists

Trump hails news that Foxconn Wisconsin factory is back on track
Companies

LUKANYO MNYANDA: Trump may have done Lesetja Kganyago a huge favour with Fed's ...
Opinion / Columnists

MARK BARNES: Lessons on immigration from Six Nations rugby
Opinion / Columnists

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.