Markets

JSE climbs in line with global markets

Positive US corporate earnings reports have buoyed US markets, with the JSE noting broad-based gains on Tuesday

05 February 2019 - 10:38 karl gernetzky
Picture: THINKSTOCK
Picture: THINKSTOCK

The JSE edged higher on Tuesday morning, in broad-based gains, although trade remains cautious this week.

Most Asian markets are closed for the lunar new year holiday, something that is expected to keep the rand range-bound this week.

Markets are watching for US President Donald Trump's state of the union address later, while President Cyril Ramaphosa's state of the nation address on Thursday may also give the market some direction.

At 10am the all share was up 0.56% to 53,690.8 points and the top 40 was 0.62% higher. Resources were up 1.12%, platinums 0.98%, gold miners 0.44%, property stocks 0.41% and industrials 0.47%.

Diversified miner BHP had added 1.12% to R301.93.

Sasol was up 2.46% to R411.87.

Gold and platinum were flat at $1,312.80/oz and $821.10/oz respectively. Brent crude was little changed at $62.69 a barrel.

Anglo American Platinum was up 1.18% at R634.91, having earlier reported that headline earnings per share (HEPS) were expected to rise as much at 103% in the year to end-December. This is largely due to increased prices of platinum group metals.

Curro added 0.21% to R28.71, having earlier said it expected HEPS to rise as much as 27% in the year to end-December.

PPC fell 1.6% to R5.54, having earlier reported that cement volumes had declined by between 1% and 2% in the nine months to end-December.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

Gold languishes near one-week lows

A firmer dollar and a renewed appetite for riskier assets is keeping the metal under pressure
Markets
3 hours ago

Oil enjoys support from sanctions and production cuts

US oil prices inch up on the expectation of tightening global supply due to US sanctions on Venezuela and the Opec-led cuts
Markets
4 hours ago

Asian stocks extend gains after Wall Street’s strong performance

Equities rise as overnight strength on Wall Street and the Fed’s cautious turn underpin appetite for riskier assets
Markets
4 hours ago

Most read

1.
MARKET WRAP: JSE lower as retailer slump continues
Markets
2.
Rand softer as market waits for state of the ...
Markets
3.
Asian stocks extend gains after Wall Street’s ...
Markets
4.
Oil enjoys support from sanctions and production ...
Markets
5.
Oil hits two-month high on Opec cuts, Venezuela ...
Markets

Related Articles

Asian stocks extend gains after Wall Street’s strong performance
Markets

Market data - February 4 2019
Markets

MARKET WRAP: JSE lower as retailer slump continues
Markets

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.