JSE climbs in line with global markets

The JSE edged higher on Tuesday morning, in broad-based gains, although trade remains cautious this week.

Most Asian markets are closed for the lunar new year holiday, something that is expected to keep the rand range-bound this week.

Markets are watching for US President Donald Trump's state of the union address later, while President Cyril Ramaphosa's state of the nation address on Thursday may also give the market some direction.

At 10am the all share was up 0.56% to 53,690.8 points and the top 40 was 0.62% higher. Resources were up 1.12%, platinums 0.98%, gold miners 0.44%, property stocks 0.41% and industrials 0.47%.

Diversified miner BHP had added 1.12% to R301.93.

Sasol was up 2.46% to R411.87.

Gold and platinum were flat at $1,312.80/oz and $821.10/oz respectively. Brent crude was little changed at $62.69 a barrel.

Anglo American Platinum was up 1.18% at R634.91, having earlier reported that headline earnings per share (HEPS) were expected to rise as much at 103% in the year to end-December. This is largely due to increased prices of platinum group metals.

Curro added 0.21% to R28.71, having earlier said it expected HEPS to rise as much as 27% in the year to end-December.

PPC fell 1.6% to R5.54, having earlier reported that cement volumes had declined by between 1% and 2% in the nine months to end-December.

