Markets

Market data - February 1 2019

Market data including bonds, unit trusts and fuel prices

03 February 2019 - 23:16
Picture: 123RF
Picture: 123RF

Africa Investor

Bonds

Cross Rates

Fairbairn

Fixed Deposits

Forward Rates

Fuel Price

Liberty

Metals

Preference Shares

Sanlam Stratus Funds

Selected Global Stocks

Trusts

Most read

1.
The rand’s good performance might just be the ...
Markets
2.
WATCH: Stock pick — Naspers
Markets
3.
Rand at seven-month high to the dollar
Markets
4.
MARKET WRAP: JSE closes lower, snapping ...
Markets
5.
Oil prices react badly to doubt about US-China ...
Markets

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.