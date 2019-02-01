Markets

Stock Watch

WATCH: Stock picks — Sasol and Richemont

01 February 2019 - 12:13 Business Day TV
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

Gerbrand Smit from NEFG Fund Management chose Sasol as his stock pick of the day, while Greg Katzenellenbogen from Sanlam Private Wealth chose Richemont.

Smit said Sasol had gone down about 30% in the past six months.

“Everyone forgets that Sasol is busy building a plant in Louisiana that should add around R180 a share. They are a good company in the long term. They do have a few headwinds with the oil price at the moment and the currency that is strengthening gives an excellent buying opportunity.”

Katzenellenbogen said Richemont took a knock on Thursday as the Swatch results were not great

“But 27% of Swatch products trade at $500 or less, whereas only 7% of Richemont watches trade at that level so it’s a much higher-end watch. The euro was stronger today [Thursday], which is not good from Richemont as it makes their products a lot more expensive. At the current levels, with the strong rand, so from a risk/reward standpoint, buying Richemont at R90 is a very good deal.”

Gerbrand Smit from NEFG Fund Management and Greg Katzenellenbogen from Sanlam Private Wealth talk to Business Day TV

OR LISTEN TO THE AUDIO:

MARKET WRAP: JSE flat as rand hedges offset retailer gains

The local bourse finished January up 2.69%, but this was a tepid performance in a global context, largely due to a poor performance from retailers
Markets
18 hours ago

Big business’s energy conundrum

Industry in SA, hit hard by sizeable tariff increases, has warned of the danger that rising power prices pose to the country’s economy. But the big ...
Features
8 days ago

SA and Saudi Arabia discuss building oil refinery in SA

With Saudi Arabia supplying about 40% of SA’s crude oil, ties between the two countries are close
Business
13 days ago

Richemont’s online gamble

Richemont’s move into selling luxury goods online is a fundamental change
Money & Investing
1 day ago

JSE cheers dovish Fed and upbeat Chinese data

The local bourse tracks buoyant global markets, with local retailers faring best after the Fed said it did not plan to raise interest rates twice in ...
Markets
1 day ago

8 luxury watches being designed right now

After several uncertain years, the outlook for growth in the luxury market is promising. Debbie Hathway looks at eight new watches that were recently ...
Life
1 day ago

Most read

1.
Rand surge raises hopes Reserve Bank won’t raise ...
Markets
2.
Rand at seven-month high to the dollar
Markets
3.
MARKET WRAP: JSE flat as rand hedges offset ...
Markets
4.
JSE watchers will have their eyes on SA’s ...
Markets
5.
Rand could carry on climbing in February
Markets

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.