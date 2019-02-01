Market Analysis
WATCH: Stock pick — Naspers
01 February 2019 - 12:17
Steven Schultz from Momentum chose Naspers as his stock pick of the day.
“Late in December the Chinese authorities released and approved 80 titles for games and they have a backlog of 5,000. Although none of those titles belonged to Tencent, it’s just a matter of time. As a result there should be a strong rebound in 2019 from a gaming revenue perspective.”
Steven Schultz from Momentum talks to Business Day TV about Naspers
