Markets

JSE flat as banks’ losses offset gold miners

A softer rand is giving the local bourse much of its direction, with market focus on US nonfarm payrolls report later in the day

01 February 2019 - 10:57 Karl Gernetzky
Picture: MICHAEL ETTERSHANK
Picture: MICHAEL ETTERSHANK

The JSE was flat on Friday morning, but on track for its fourth consecutive week of gains, as markets digested conflicting signals about the health of the Chinese economy.

Sentiment has been boosted a little by signs of progress in the US-China trade talks, although data on the health of the Chinese manufacturing disappointed.

At 10am the all share was flat at 54,139.4 points, while the top 40 was little changed. Gold miners added 1.56%, general retailers 0.37%, and food and drug retailers 0.19%. Banks were down 0.57%.

At the same time gold was down 0.23% at $1,318.25/oz, still close to an eight-month high. Platinum was flat at $821.64/oz while Brent oil was 0.13% lower at $61 a barrel.

Diversified miner Glencore was down 1.06% to R53.16.

Rand hedge AB InBev was up 1.09% to R1,0180 and Richemont 1.23% to R91.93.

Naspers was down 0.94% to R3,011.51.

US President Donald Trump intends to meet with Chinese Premier Xi Jinping in a bid to finalise a deal. Uncertainty on the outcome will continue to support gold, as Trump also made clear there would be more tariffs if an agreement is not reached, said Oanda analyst Alfonso Esparza.

Focus is now expected to shift to US nonfarm payrolls data, due at 3.30pm local time.

Locally, the monthly Absa-sponsored SA manufacturing purchasing managers index (PMI) for December is due at 11am, followed by January’s new vehicle sales figures at about 2pm.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

Asian shares fade after Chinese data disappoints

Equities creep back from four-month highs as a dismal survey on Chinese factory activity dulls optimism about the prospects for a China-US deal
Markets
5 hours ago

Rand surge raises hopes Reserve Bank won’t raise rates any time soon

The South African currency has outperformed all of its emerging-market peers in January, having gained 7.35% against the dollar, compared to the ...
Markets
16 hours ago

MARKET WRAP: JSE flat as rand hedges offset retailer gains

The local bourse finished January up 2.69%, but this was a tepid performance in a global context, largely due to a poor performance from retailers
Markets
18 hours ago

Most read

1.
Rand surge raises hopes Reserve Bank won’t raise ...
Markets
2.
Rand at seven-month high to the dollar
Markets
3.
MARKET WRAP: JSE flat as rand hedges offset ...
Markets
4.
JSE watchers will have their eyes on SA’s ...
Markets
5.
Rand could carry on climbing in February
Markets

Related Articles

Trade talk optimism takes the wind out of safe-haven gold’s sails
Markets

Oil is steady as trade talk optimism offsets concern about China’s economy
Markets

JSE watchers will have their eyes on SA’s factories on Friday
Markets

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.