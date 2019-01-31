Markets

Market Analysis

WATCH: Stock pick — ETFs

31 January 2019 - 12:28 Business Day TV
ETF. Picture: iSTOCK
Caroline Cremen from Adviceworx chose exchange traded funds (ETFs) rather than a stock for her pick of the day.  

“While the rand is relatively strong and the US market looks fairly valued, if you don’t have a direct offshore exposure in your portfolio, you have the opportunity to buy some of the ETFs listed locally that focus on the US market.”

Caroline Cremen from Adviceworx talks to Business Day TV about exchange traded funds

