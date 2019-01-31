Market Analysis
WATCH: Stock pick — ETFs
31 January 2019 - 12:28
Caroline Cremen from Adviceworx chose exchange traded funds (ETFs) rather than a stock for her pick of the day.
“While the rand is relatively strong and the US market looks fairly valued, if you don’t have a direct offshore exposure in your portfolio, you have the opportunity to buy some of the ETFs listed locally that focus on the US market.”
Caroline Cremen from Adviceworx talks to Business Day TV about exchange traded funds
OR LISTEN TO THE FULL SHOW: