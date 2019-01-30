Markets

Market data - January 30 2019

Market data including bonds, unit trusts and fuel prices

30 January 2019 - 20:05
Picture: THINKSTOCK
Picture: THINKSTOCK

Africa Investor

Bonds

Cross Rates

Fairbairn

Fixed Deposits

Forward Rates

Fuel Price

Liberty

Metals

Preference Shares

Sanlam Stratus Funds

Selected Global Stocks

Trusts

Most read

1.
Slumping Shoprite pulls JSE lower
Markets
2.
Stable rand holds onto overnight Brexit gains
Markets
3.
MARKET WRAP: JSE gains 1% as some heavyweights ...
Markets
4.
The rand’s good performance might just be the ...
Markets
5.
Gold rally may help JSE buck global gloom
Markets

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.