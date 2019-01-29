Market Analysis
WATCH: Stock pick — AECI
29 January 2019 - 13:25
Graeme Franck from PSG Wealth Sandton chose AECI as his stock pick of the day.
He said many SA shares, including AECI, have come under pressure.
“We think it’s offering good value and if you put the retailers and the banks aside, the leverage to the bottom line that you’ll see from some of these industrial companies, if we get a bit of GDP uplift it could be quite pronounced.”
Graeme Franck from PSG Wealth Sandton talks to Business Day TV about AECI, his stock pick of the day
OR LISTEN TO THE FULL SHOW: