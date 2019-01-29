Markets

Market Analysis

WATCH: Stock pick — AECI

29 January 2019 - 13:25 Business Day TV
Picture: THINKSTOCK
Picture: THINKSTOCK

Graeme Franck from PSG Wealth Sandton chose AECI as his stock pick of the day.

He said many SA shares, including AECI, have come under pressure.

“We think it’s offering good value and if you put the retailers and the banks aside, the leverage to the bottom line that you’ll see from some of these industrial companies, if we get a bit of GDP uplift it could be quite pronounced.”

Graeme Franck from PSG Wealth Sandton talks to Business Day TV about AECI, his stock pick of the day

OR LISTEN TO THE FULL SHOW:

WATCH: Stock picks — Anglo American and AECI

Jonathan Fisher from PSG Wealth talks to Business Day TV about Anglo American and Joseph Busha from JM Busha Investment Group discusses AECI
Markets
2 months ago

Mines look to blast smart and save lives

AEL is winning over miners with cost-cutting emulsion explosives technology
Companies
3 months ago

AECI seeks bigger Africa presence

Company keen to sell asphalt products in Kenya, Tanzania and Zambia
Companies
6 months ago

AECI’s acquisitions pay off as profit shows 35% gain

The chemicals group says demand and prices in the global resources sector were buoyant, but the strong rand offset some of the benefits of higher ...
Companies
6 months ago

Companies in this Story

Most read

1.
Rand set for best start in decades
Markets
2.
The rand’s good performance might just be the ...
Markets
3.
MARKET WRAP: JSE tracks losses in US and EU ...
Markets
4.
Rand slightly softer, but remains on track for a ...
Markets
5.
Gold climbs to highest in more than seven months
Markets

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.