Venezuelan sanctions push oil higher as the US looks to unseat president
Despite the move, traders say ample global supply is keeping crude prices in check
Singapore — Oil prices crept up on Tuesday after Washington imposed sanctions on Venezuelan state-owned oil firm Petróleos de Venezuela (PDVSA) in a step set to severely curb the Opec member’s crude exports to the US.
Despite the move, which comes as the US government looks to pile pressure on sitting President Nicolas Maduro to step down, traders said ample global oil supply and an economic slowdown especially in China were keeping crude prices in check.
US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were at $52.12 a barrel at 3.51am GMT, up 13c, or 0.35% from their last settlement.
International Brent crude oil futures were at $60.05 a barrel, up 12c, or 0.2%.
The US has remained a major destination for Venezuelan oil despite their political differences, although volumes have declined over the past years amid Venezuela’s economic crisis and as the US government started targeting the South American nation with sanctions.
The US government is supporting Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido, who proclaimed himself interim president last week and is demanding the resignation of Maduro.
“As a result of today’s action, all property and interests in property of PDVSA subject to US jurisdiction are blocked, and US persons are generally prohibited from engaging in transactions with them,” the US treasury said late on Monday night.
“Persons operating in the oil sector of the Venezuelan economy may be subject to sanctions,” it said.
Venezuela has the world’s biggest proven oil reserves and is a member of Opec.
Despite its huge reserves, Venezuela’s exports declined to little more than 1-million barrels a day in 2018 from 1.6-million in 2017, according to Refinitiv ship tracking data and trade sources.
The decline comes amid an economic crisis which has seen investment plummet, power and key equipment supplies disrupted, and salaries left unpaid.
While news of the sanctions against Venezuela grabbed headlines, analysts said the fundamental issue for global oil trade remained plentiful.
“The more significant issue is [global] supply, and despite Opec’s best efforts [to reduce output] there seems to be plenty of it,” said Jeffrey Halley of futures brokerage Oanda in Singapore.
Global oil supply remains high largely due to a more than 2-million barrels a day increase in US crude oil production last year, to a record 11.9-million barrels a day increase.
There are also concerns in the oil industry that crude demand could stutter amid an economic slowdown.
Chinese economy
Of China’s 31 provinces, regions and municipalities, at least 23 have cut their economic growth targets for 2019, according to provincial announcements this month, in a sign that industry and manufacturing in the world’s number two economy is slowing.
To stem the slowdown, China’s National Development and Reform Commission on Tuesday unveiled a flurry of measures aimed at spurring sales of items ranging from cars and appliances to information services.
Reuters