Markets

Rand slightly softer, but remains on track for a good January

The dollar is under pressure as the market expects the Fed to retain its dovish tone this week, while investors continue to eye US-China trade talks

29 January 2019 - 10:05 karl gernetzky
Picture: REUTERS, SIPHIWE SIBEKO
Picture: REUTERS, SIPHIWE SIBEKO

The rand was softer against major global currencies on Tuesday morning, but still on track for its best January since 1989, amid a cautious tone on global markets.

At 9.50am the rand was 0.31% softer at R13.7058/$, 0.42% weaker at R15.6756/€ and had depreciation 0.17% to R18.006/£. The euro was flat at $1.1437.

The local currency has appreciated almost 5% so far in January, boosted by the US Federal Reserve’s tilt towards a dovish stance, as well as some signs of progress in US-China trade talks.

Trade negotiations between the world’s two-largest economies resume on Wednesday. This comes after US authorities imposed criminal charges on Chinese tech giant Huawei on Monday, threatening to escalate tension.

Markets are also watching the US Federal Reserve policy meeting on Wednesday, although the Fed is expected to retain its dovish tone.

“Market activity has been fairly subdued overall over the past couple of weeks and it feels like investors are still relatively tentative about where they want to put their money,” said Standard Bank currency trader Warrick Butler. 

The local currency is also continuing to find support in a firmer gold price, which has climbed back above $1,300/oz for the first time in seven months. Investor interest in safe-haven assets and dollar weakness have been cited as supporting factors.

Markets are also awaiting a vote in the British parliament on Prime Minister Theresa May’s “plan B” for Brexit on Tuesday afternoon. Analysts said recent pound strength reflected a belief in the market that a hard Brexit is increasingly unlikely, although some nervousness is creeping into trading as the vote approaches.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

Days before crucial trade talks, US brings fresh charges against China’s Huawei

US commerce secretary Wilbur Ross says the charges are ‘wholly separate’ from the trade negotiations with China 
World
2 hours ago

Gold climbs to highest in more than seven months

Metal benefits as investors shun riskier assets amid concern about an escalation in China-US trade tensions after US charges Huawei
Markets
3 hours ago

Asian shares stumble after US moves against Huawei

Equities fall as prospects for a China-US trade deal are dealt another blow after the US levels criminal charges against the telecom giant
Markets
4 hours ago

Most read

1.
Rand set for best start in decades
Markets
2.
The rand’s good performance might just be the ...
Markets
3.
MARKET WRAP: JSE tracks losses in US and EU ...
Markets
4.
Rand regains levels last seen in August
Markets
5.
Oil slips 1% on rising US rig count
Markets

Related Articles

Market data - January 28 2019
Markets

Rand set for best start in decades
Markets

MARKET WRAP: JSE tracks losses in US and EU markets
Markets

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.