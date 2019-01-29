Markets

Rand slightly firmer ahead of Brexit vote

Emerging-market currencies are finding support from a softer dollar, with the market expecting a dovish tone from the Fed later this week

29 January 2019 - 14:27 Karl Gernetzky
Picture: REUTERS/HEINZ-PETER BADER
Picture: REUTERS/HEINZ-PETER BADER

A softer dollar and higher gold price provided some support for the rand on Tuesday afternoon, albeit with an element of caution prevailing in the market ahead of key risk events.

British law makers will debate and vote changes on UK Prime Minister Theresa May’s current withdrawal agreement, with a vote expected at 9pm South African time. Proposals include ruling out leaving the EU with no deal, or a request to delay Brexit from its scheduled date of March 29.

The US-China trade war and US monetary policy may also give markets direction this week. High-level talks between US and Chinese officials begin on Wednesday, taking place amid rising tension over charges against tech giant Huawei.

Criminal charges related to alleged sanctions busting by Huawei in Iran threaten to overshadow the talks, analysts said.

Analysts expect the US Federal Reserve to retain its dovish tone as it starts its meeting on Wednesday, with the Fed signaling on Friday that it may reduce the pace at which it was unwinding its asset repurchasing programme.

The rand’s emerging-market peers were mixed on Tuesday, with a higher gold price providing some support for the local unit.

At 2.02pm, the rand was 0.34% firmer at R13.6173/$, 0.28% stronger at R15.5668/€, and up 0.37% at R17.91.02/£. The euro was 0.06% stronger at $1.1432.

Despite the declining importance of SA’s gold mining sector, it is still relevant, and could continue to support the currency in the short term, said Mercato Financial Services analyst Nico du Plessis, adding that there is still a window of opportunity for rand strength, but this may not last very long. 

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

JSE edges higher in cautious trade, led by gold miners

The gold price is at a seven-month high due to a soft dollar and interest in safe havens, but investors are wary amid a host of risk events
Markets
4 hours ago

Rand slightly softer, but remains on track for a good January

The dollar is under pressure as the market expects the Fed to retain its dovish tone this week, while investors continue to eye US-China trade talks
Markets
5 hours ago

Venezuelan sanctions push oil higher as the US looks to unseat president

Despite the move, traders say ample global supply is keeping crude prices in check
Markets
6 hours ago

Most read

1.
Rand set for best start in decades
Markets
2.
The rand’s good performance might just be the ...
Markets
3.
MARKET WRAP: JSE tracks losses in US and EU ...
Markets
4.
Rand slightly softer, but remains on track for a ...
Markets
5.
Gold climbs to highest in more than seven months
Markets

Related Articles

Gold climbs to highest in more than seven months
Markets

Asian shares stumble after US moves against Huawei
Markets

Market data - January 28 2019
Markets

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.