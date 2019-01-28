Markets

Market data - January 28 2019

Market data including bonds, unit trusts and fuel prices

28 January 2019 - 20:59
Picture: THINKSTOCK
Picture: THINKSTOCK
Image:

Africa Investor

Bonds

Cross Rates

Fairbairn

Fixed Deposits

Forward Rates

Fuel Price

Liberty

Metals

Preference Shares

Sanlam Stratus Funds

Selected Global Stocks

Trusts

Most read

1.
Rand regains levels last seen in August
Markets
2.
The rand’s good performance might just be the ...
Markets
3.
MARKET WRAP: JSE reverses losses as dollar weakens
Markets
4.
End to US shutdown lifts Asian shares
Markets
5.
Increase in US rig count weighs on oil
Markets

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.