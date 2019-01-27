Markets

Market data - January 25 2019

Market data including bonds, unit trusts and fuel prices

27 January 2019 - 23:50
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

Africa Investor

Bonds

Cross Rates

Fairbairn

Fixed Deposits

Forward Rates

Fuel Price

Liberty

Metals

Preference Shares

Sanlam Stratus Funds

Selected Global Stocks

Trusts

Most read

1.
JSE rallies as a weaker dollar buoys the rand
Markets
2.
MARKET WRAP: JSE reverses losses as dollar weakens
Markets
3.
MARKET WRAP: Firmer rand boosts banks and ...
Markets
4.
Gold rises, on course for a small weekly gain
Markets
5.
Oil edges up as US threatens sanctions on ...
Markets

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.