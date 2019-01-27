Market data - January 25 2019

Market data including bonds, unit trusts and fuel prices
Often, access to appropriate care for pregnant women and girls can be as simple, or as complicated, as adequate transport, writes Shenilla Mohamed
Party also asked to justify comments made by Maimane at unveiling the ANC caused death of Esidimeni patients and that it is responsible for killing miners in Marikana
Discussions to centre on the SA economy, including plan to create jobs
Country’s sovereign wealth fund aims to diversify and is in talks for additional investment in ailing German lender
Reserver Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago stands firm on the need for an independent central bank but fears election ferver and new appointments to the Monetary Policy Committee could create challenges
Jardine Matheson believes an electronic trading error was the cause
Opposition leader offers amnesty for members of the military who defect and calls for new elections and street protests
Brave Tornado make Amakhosi battle into the second round of the Nedbank Cup
Chris Soal’s eye-teasing works inject new life into the artistic traditions of abstraction by plugging them into a new context
Africa Investor
Bonds
Cross Rates
Fairbairn
Fixed Deposits
Forward Rates
Fuel Price
Liberty
Metals
Preference Shares
Sanlam Stratus Funds
Selected Global Stocks
Trusts
Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed
with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday
of every month except December and January.