WATCH: Stock pick — Comcast

25 January 2019 - 09:45 Business Day TV
Picture: ISTOCK

Craig Pheiffer from Absa Stockbrokers and Portfolio Management chose Comcast as his stock pick of the day.

The company “has released their numbers recently, a global media company, mostly known as a cable news company although that part of the business is in decline, but they have their own offering in that space. They own the Universal Studios theme parks, which did well in the last quarter. After a big ‘ding dong’ battle they also recently bought Sky, although the price was really high, they should be able to put it to work.”

