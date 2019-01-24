WATCH: Stock pick — EPP

Markets

24 January 2019
Nesi Chetty from Momentum chose EPP as his stock pick of the day.

He says the company has very strong assets and is on a forward yield of about 10%, with low single-digit growth in distributions.

“It is a company with very few vacancies, which is a small part of the business but they are still getting very good top line growth, so like-for-like with a net income of around 2%-3%. The company (through the cycle) will be able to sell assets at decent premiums to NAV.”

