Stronger dollar takes its toll on gold

Bengaluru — Gold edged lower on Thursday, weighed down by a stronger dollar and an uptick in equities, while investors awaited the conclusion of the European Central Bank (ECB) policy meeting later in the day for further cues on the health of the economy.

Spot gold was down 0.2% at $1,278.97/oz at 11.18am GMT. US gold futures were down 0.4% at $1,278.20.

“I think the market doesn’t believe, at least yet, that there’s a case for gold to go above $1,300.… The dollar is still relatively strong,” said Philip Newman, director at Metals Focus.

Gold still faces short-term headwinds, Newman said, adding that the metal is only one of the beneficiaries of renewed interest for safe havens from market volatility.

A stronger dollar, another refuge for investors, makes gold more expensive for holders of other currencies. The dollar index was up 0.3% against a basket of currencies on Thursday.

Gold prices have gained more than 10% since touching one-and-a-half-year lows in mid-August, mainly because of dampened risk sentiment amid fears of a global slowdown, the expectation of a pause in US interest rate increases and a prolonged government shutdown in the US.

White House economic adviser Kevin Hassett said in a CNN interview that the US economy could register zero growth in the first three months if the partial government shutdown lasts the whole quarter.

European shares firmed, helped by gains in technology stocks, as investor focus turned to the ECB, which is widely expected to keep its monetary policy unchanged at its first policy meeting of 2019 on Thursday.

Market watchers also expect the ECB to acknowledge growing threats to the eurozone economy.

“Should Draghi take a more dovish tone, we may see the euro under pressure, creating a firmer greenback and weighing upon metals prices,” MKS PAMP Group said in a note.

Spot gold could retest support at $1,278/oz, a break below which could cause a loss to the next support at $1,266, said Reuters analyst Wang Tao.

Among other metals, palladium, which hit a record high of $1,434.50/oz last week on low inventories and rising demand, was down 0.1% at $1,345.78.

Silver and platinum were 0.6% down at $15.26 and $789.61 respectively.

Reuters