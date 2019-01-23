Markets

MARKET WRAP: JSE falls amid global concerns

The JSE fell on Wednesday, pulled down by industrials as fears around a US-China trade war and slower global growth mount

23 January 2019 - 18:25 Sunita Menon
Picture: SUNDAY TIMES.
Picture: SUNDAY TIMES.

The JSE fell on Wednesday, amid fears of an escalation of the US-China trade war, which has dealt a blow to investor sentiment the world over.

The trade war has put a damper on global markets as concerns over slowing global economic growth rise.

The all share fell 0.3% to 53,915.2 points and the top 40 0.44%, while platinum miners added 3.39%, the gold index 0.67%, general retailers 0.41% and banks 0.27%. Industrials fell 0.9%.

Lower global growth forecasts from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and a fresh set of weak economic data from China earlier in the week continue to weigh on investor sentiment. Reports that US officials had cancelled trade talks with China scheduled for later this week, added to the uncertainty. 

“Overnight there have been rumours doing the rounds that the US-China trade talks have stalled and might have been canceled, which places us back in the tariff-war sphere,” TreasuryONE senior dealer Andre Botha said.

Naspers was in the red, falling 3.18% to R3,050, tracking some of the losses by Hong Kong-listed associate Tencent, which fell 0.77%. The drop came as titles from the tech group were left off the list of games approved by Chinese regulators for the third time as authorities announced another batch of new game approvals following a freeze in 2018.

Trading ex-dividend Lewis Group fell 3.94% to R31.22.

Long4Life dropped 3.35% to R4.62 following an announcement on Tuesday that two of its directors had sold their shares in the company.

Imperial Logistics rose 5.49% to R72.43 after announcing that its CEO Marius Swanepoel will depart earlier than previously expected. The group says former Imperial Holdings CFO Mohammed Akoojee will take over on February 1.

Local consumer inflation eased to 4.5%, the mid-point of the Reserve Bank’s 3% to 6% target range, in December, aided by a large drop in the petrol price. Analysts maintain that the market is now pricing in only a 50% chance of an interest-rate increase in 2019, further warning that the Bank’s stance may be a little too dovish.

In an interview with Bloomberg TV in Davos on Tuesday, Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago said anchoring inflation at the mid-point of its 3% to 6% target range allows the central bank the flexibility to deal with price shocks.

Shortly after the JSE closed, the Dow was up 1.02% at 24,655.17 points, while in Europe the FTSE 100 had lost 0.44%, while the CAC 40 had risen 0.49%, and the DAX 30 was up 0.3%.

Gold fell 0.39% at $1,280.02/oz while platinum climbed 0.17% to $791.17. Brent crude was 0.33% lower at $61.19 a barrel.

The rand was 0.97% stronger at R13.8366/$, 075% up at R15.7479/€, and 0.14% firmer at R18.0829/£. The euro was 0.21% higher at $1.1384.

menons@businesslive.co.za

IMF cuts global growth outlook, citing trade war and weak Europe

The fund has warned that further tensions between countries could destabilise the system
World
2 days ago

Concerns over global slowdown sees investors shun risky assets

Markets are generally gloomy about economic growth, fueled by the US-China impasse and poor European corporate results
Markets
7 hours ago

Gold steady as equities slip, causing investors to head to the metal

A disputed FT report on US-China talks rekindles trade worries; palladium is down for a fourth session
Markets
6 hours ago

Oil prices up nearly as stimulus hopes ease growth concerns

Opec is cutting production to rein in over-supply, but rising US shale oil output undermines its efforts.
Markets
6 hours ago

Citigroup, echoing Reserve Bank, makes case for maintaining inflation mandate

Speaking in Davos, Citigroup says that central banks with inflation credibility are better able to shield economies in times of capital outflows
National
6 hours ago

Team SA assures investors of Reserve Bank mandate in Davos

The president confirmed the independent status of the Reserve Bank and that it will not be interfered with
National
4 hours ago

Most read

1.
Rand slips a little on inflation data
Markets
2.
MARKET WRAP: Retailer woes weigh on JSE
Markets
3.
JSE lower on trade worries but general retailers ...
Markets
4.
Rand weaker in risk-off trade
Markets
5.
Asian shares hardly changed as growth worries ...
Markets

Related Articles

JSE lower on trade worries but general retailers recover
Markets

Rand slips a little on inflation data
Markets

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.