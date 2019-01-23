Market data - January 23 2019

Market data including bonds, unit trusts and fuel prices
What the World Bank needs now is an African president — and SA can help put one in place
The DA has pruned to four the number of candidates for the Tshwane mayoral post from 11 applications, said Mike Moriarty, the party’s Gauteng chair. The mayor’s seat became vacant after Solly ...
New revelations by company’s former COO pushes governing party to either punish those who reap fraudulent rewards, or accept consequences of tolerating corruption
The Naspers-backed cryptocurrency exchange is undeterred after the price of bitcoin plunged throughout 2018
Marek Hanusch, senior country economist at the World Bank, talks to Business Day TV about ways to grow SA’s economy
Gold’s traditional status as a haven asset has been called into question in some recent periods of volatility
Proposals seek to address possible barring of fishermen from waters off Britain
Czech seventh seed Karolina Pliskova secured her place in the semifinals after an epic three-set fight with the US player
Zimbabwe’s state newspaper, The Herald, says the renowned musician succumbed to a long battle with diabetes
Africa Investor
Bonds
Cross Rates
Fairbairn
Fixed Deposits
Forward Rates
Fuel Price
Liberty
Metals
Preference Shares
Sanlam Stratus Funds
Selected Global Stocks
Trusts
Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed
with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday
of every month except December and January.