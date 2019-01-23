Markets

Market data - January 23 2019

Market data including bonds, unit trusts and fuel prices

23 January 2019 - 20:13
Picture: 123RF/RATTANASIRI INPINTA
Picture: 123RF/RATTANASIRI INPINTA

Africa Investor

Bonds

Cross Rates

Fairbairn

Fixed Deposits

Forward Rates

Fuel Price

Liberty

Metals

Preference Shares

Sanlam Stratus Funds

Selected Global Stocks

Trusts

Most read

1.
Rand slips a little on inflation data
Markets
2.
MARKET WRAP: Retailer woes weigh on JSE
Markets
3.
JSE lower on trade worries but general retailers ...
Markets
4.
Rand weaker in risk-off trade
Markets
5.
Asian shares hardly changed as growth worries ...
Markets

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.