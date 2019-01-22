Market data - January 22 2019

Market data including bonds, unit trusts and fuel prices
All these inquiries are not cathartic, says Peter Bruce, they’re just depressing
Official tasked to lead investigations and prosecute foreign bribery cases was given 24 hours to hand over all cases to the serious crimes litigation unit
Business Day editor Lukanyo Mnyanda talks to Business Day TV from Davos, where he is attending the World Economic Forum
The company says group retail sales grew 7.8% in the 20 weeks to January 13, a slowdown compared to a year before
SA had has run out of space to use macroeconomic policy to promote economic growth
Gold’s traditional status as a haven asset has been called into question in some recent periods of volatility
Zimbabwe owes $7.4bn in external debt and needs to pay $1.2bn of that in 2019, most of it to the World Bank and the African Development Bank
A cricket playing career is not long and when somebody offers you the equivalent of a season’s salary for one month’s work it is a player’s duty to accept it
If ‘life admin’ is taking over your life, a new book shows you how to manage and share tasks
Africa Investor
Bonds
Cross Rates
Fairbairn
Fixed Deposits
Forward Rates
Fuel Price
Liberty
Metals
Preference Shares
Sanlam Stratus Funds
Selected Global Stocks
Trusts
Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed
with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday
of every month except December and January.