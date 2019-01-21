Market data - January 22 2019

Market data including bonds, unit trusts and fuel prices
Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams: Proactive investment in technology not only ensures our country and continent’s inclusion in the fourth industrial revolution, but to make it work for us
Duo were allegedly bribed by the facilities management company to quash a possible prosecution, papers reported
All eyes will also be on the Zondo inquiry as former Bosasa executive Agrizzi continues his explosive testimony from last week
The entrepreneur aims to create a property fund with at least R250m in the first tranche from communities and private investors
S&P Global warned last week that nearly a third of big bond issuers in emerging markets have an unsustainable amount of debt
With Saudi Arabia supplying about 40% of SA’s crude oil, ties between the two countries are close
Brussels had suggested the Irish border deal be limited to five years
The US tennis great is on top form and is the overwhelming favourite to win an eighth Australian title
Financial Times contributors pick their top six business reads for January
Africa Investor
Bonds
Cross Rates
Fairbairn
Fixed Deposits
Forward Rates
Fuel Price
Liberty
Metals
Preference Shares
Sanlam Stratus Funds
Selected Global Stocks
Trusts
Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed
with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday
of every month except December and January.